Out of the Blue: Former All-American Jake Butt discusses Michigan/Georgia

This week on Out of the Blue, the boys catch up on Michigan hoops before a fun round of rapid fire. In the second half, Jared and Andy welcome legendary Michigan football tight end Jake Butt.

Butt offers his insights into the team’s improvements within the program, the offensive and defensive versatility, and how this team matches up and can attack Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Maize ‘n’ Brew is far from the the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF