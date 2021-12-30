This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss everything related to the Orange Bowl matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Offensive and defensive strategies, possible schematic designs to negate the speed of Georgia’s front seven, players of the game, and predictions.

To summarize former Cleveland catcher Jake Taylor, “There’s only one thing left to do...” You know the rest.

