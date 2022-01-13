This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the rumors surrounding Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL, rank the job openings, and what role Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is playing in all of this.

Next, the boys discuss the announced departures and returners from the Michigan football program, and who will be expected to fill the production void in 2022.

Lastly, grades are handed out by position group for the 2021 Michigan Wolverines before discussing Franz Wagner’s Rookie Of The Year chances in the NBA.

