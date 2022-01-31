What Andrew Stueber brings to the New England Patriots

Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber took one of the biggest leaps on the team this past season. Now, he is taking another big leap from the college game to the pros, as the New England Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his first full year exclusively playing right tackle, Stueber was selected as an All-Big Ten player (first team, coaches; third team, media) and a second team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

The fifth-year senior plays with a physically dominant style that evokes memories of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Stueber was the most consistent force on a Michigan offensive line that was given the Joe Moore Award in 2021.

Despite Stueber’s celebrated development at the tackle position, expect him to go inside to guard if he is ever going to crack the two-deep in the NFL.

Measurables

At 6-foot-7, 338 pounds, Stueber is massive. He is built like a prototypical tackle (or Honda Pilot) and is slightly oversized compared to the average NFL guard. However, his limited athleticism is the cause for the need to change positions.

Stueber is very powerful, yet not explosive; always on time, but never quick. A punctual powerhouse that utilizes elite mental processing and craftiness to over-compensate for his athletic limitations.

Strengths

Stueber’s mental acumen is as sharp as you’ll find anywhere in the draft. He understands every player’s primary and secondary blocking assignment on every play. Double teams, pin/pulls, zone blocking, man blocking.

Crafty hands allow Stueber to fight off pass rushers and displace would-be tacklers in the run game. His power and excellent hand placement allow him to win battles at times even when leverage is compromised.

POW-ER-FUL. What Stueber lacks in explosion and “get-off,” he compensates with four quarters of relentless strength and power. He generates force from his lower half and is difficult to get away from once contact is initiated.

Weaknesses

Stueber is limited athletically and while he exceeds at second-level blocking, he struggles in open space. His lack of lateral quickness and change-of-direction skills make him vulnerable to second pass rushing moves.

While Stueber did a good job of playing with leverage and solid pad level at tackle, moving to guard full-time will require him to improve in this aspect at the next level.

NFL Comparison: Adam Snyder

Snyder was a late third round draft pick in 2005 out of Oregon. Measured at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Snyder was a versatile linemen who found a home as a reserve guard with the San Francisco 49ers.