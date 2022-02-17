Out of the Blue: Discussing the ups and downs of Michigan basketball; new football coaching staff

This week on Out of the Blue, the boys discuss the ups and downs of the Michigan basketball week including a resume-defining victory over Purdue and a tough loss to Ohio State at home.

What is the trajectory of the basketball program this season and how far can they go with Hunter Dickinson as their best player?

In the back half, Jared and Andy discuss the new look coaching staff and rank the returning position groups. Is the running backs room the best on the team? What about the depth and new recruits in the secondary?

Maize ‘n’ Brew is far from the the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue

Poll In your opinion, which position group is the strongest for Michigan football in 2022? Running Backs

Offensive Line

Wide Receivers

Defensive Backs

Quarterbacks

Special Teams vote view results 19% Running Backs (5 votes)

19% Offensive Line (5 votes)

15% Wide Receivers (4 votes)

3% Defensive Backs (1 vote)

42% Quarterbacks (11 votes)

0% Special Teams (0 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF