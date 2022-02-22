Michigan baseball experiences the highs and lows during season-opening weekend

The Michigan Wolverines (2-2) experienced a balance of highs and lows in the first weekend of the college baseball season.

The weekend began with an inspiring effort against the No. 14 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders and offensive avalanche against Kansas State, before turning sour against Oklahoma, and a return to form against UT-Arlington.

Inconsistent hitting and several pitchers struggling with control is reason for pause, and and while it is far too early to panic, there is reason for concern in Ann Arbor. That said, there is also reason for optimism.

Jimmy Obertop recorded a hit in every game and Cape Cod batting champion Clark Elliott already has two home runs on the season. Pitchers Cameron Weston and Jacob Denner have the makings of a lethal one-two punch, if Weston can tighten up on his control. But most importantly, the Wolverines showed maturity and resilience when facing a familiar adversity against UT-Arlington.

Here is a brief summary of the four-game opening weekend for the Wolverines: