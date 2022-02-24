Out of the Blue: Juwan Howard fallout, the red hot Michigan hockey team you should care about

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy briefly discuss the Juwan Howard fallout stemming from his altercation with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and how this moment can galvanize the team down the stretch.

Next, the boys dive into hockey corner. If you’re new to the party, don’t worry, you are not alone. Andrew breaks down what and who to know and Jared offers his initial reactions to this team and where they rank historically.

Lastly, the guys dive into spring ball: early Trente Jones talks as well as the electricity surrounding true freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons. Football never stops.

Wherever you go, Go Blue, and embrace being the villain.

