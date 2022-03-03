Out of the Blue: Michigan basketball has found its stride late in the season

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss Michigan basketball and the momentum built during the loss to Illinois and how that carried over into the blowout victory over Michigan State. How far can this team go? The boys place a ‘house money’ achievement on the season and discuss player development from opening night until now.

In the back half of the podcast, “Hockey Corner” returns. Andrew discusses the season sweep by Notre Dame over the Wolverines and why there is no reason for panic... Yet.

Lastly, Jared and Andrew begin preliminary discussions regarding NFL Draft positions of all eligible Wolverines, which teams are ideal fits, and which players will not be drafted.

Maize ‘n’ Brew is far from the the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF