Out of the Blue: Previewing Colorado State and setting NCAA Tournament expectations

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss Michigan’s late-game collapse to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament, their No. 11 seeding in the NCAA Tournament and what to expect from Colorado State on Thursday.

In the second half, the boys reflect briefly on camp insights, Jim Harbaugh’s comments, and a new segment of “Remove the Goggles.”

