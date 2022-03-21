Michigan hockey draws the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines (29-9-1) were announced as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night. This is the first time they have been a No. 1 seed since 2009 and the first time since 2008 they have been the top overall seed.

The Big Ten Tournament champs are scheduled to play American International College (22-12-3) Friday afternoon in Allentown, Pennsylvania. If victorious, the Wolverines will face the winner of Quinnipiac (31-6-3) and St. Cloud State (18-14-3) on Sunday, March 27, for a chance to advance to the Frozen Four.

The Wolverines have not reached the Frozen Four since 2018, have not reached the national final since 2011 and have not won a national title since 1998.

Michigan is joined by fellow Big Ten members Minnesota and Notre Dame, who are in the Worcester and Albany regionals, respectively. Of the 16 selected teams, the Wolverines faced seven in the regular season.

Defeated Minnesota Duluth 5-1, on Oct. 15

Defeated Minnesota State 3-2, on Oct. 16

Split two game series against Western Michigan, on Oct. 22-23. Third meeting was cancelled

Finished 1-4 against Notre Dame on the season with the lone victory coming in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on March 12

Finished 3-2 against Minnesota on the season with the most recent victory coming last Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament Championship

Tied Michigan Tech 0-0 on Dec. 29 (the only time the Wolverines were shut out all season)

Swept the team game series against UMass on Jan. 8 and 9

With a generational level of talent on this roster, the Wolverines will have a great chance to add a Division 1 leading 10th national title trophy to their collection.

The journey starts Friday.