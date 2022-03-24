Out of the Blue: Playing with house money in the Sweet 16

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the broad and continued successes of Michigan men’s basketball, women’s basketball, hockey, wrestling, and gymnastics.

The boys then dive deeper into the men’s games against Colorado State and Tennessee, and how this team projects against Villanova in the Sweet 16. Is this the best version of Hunter Dickinson we have ever seen? Where does the ‘Brooks Hook’ rank among all-time great Michigan basketball shots?

Andrew brings us up to speed in this week’s hockey corner and the guys close by ‘removing the goggles’ and quickly ranking their top five Batman movies.

