Out of the Blue: Spring ball is here, putting a bow on basketball

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy put a bow on the men’s and women’s basketball seasons and try to contextualize where the men’s team ranks in the broader view.

The boys then discuss Michigan hockey’s Frozen Four berth and try to make sense of that bizarre third period against Quinnipiac. Is this cause for concern?

Lastly, Jared and Andrew preview the spring football game in which they will both be in attendance. Who to watch, possible story lines, and hot takes they hope to hear from listeners also attending.

