Out of the Blue: Reasonable overreactions to the Michigan spring game

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss their trip to Ann Arbor and hand out some unconventional awards for the Michigan Wolverines’ spring game. Which freshman looks like their 30? Who wins the Luiji Vilain Truther Award for the player you will never quit?

Next, the boys touch on the news of Michigan basketball player Brandon Johns entering the transfer portal. What does this mean for the depth chart next season and who should Juwan Howard target in the portal for the Wolverines?

Lastly, the podcast ‘Removes the Goggles’ and discusses what the spring game ultimately means for the 2022 season.

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts.

