Out of the Blue: 2022 Michigan Football Spring Draft

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy divide up the Michigan Wolverines roster and draft against each other in the fifth rendition of their annual football spring draft.
The boys have heated discussions over Greg Crippen, Mikey Sainristil and more! The teams are listed below, so be sure to vote and sound off in the comments who you think won.
Jared
Quarterback: Cade McNamara
Running back: Blake Corum
Wide Receivers: Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, AJ Henning
Tight Ends: Luke Schoonmaker, Joel Honingford
Offensive Line: Trente Jones, Greg Crippen, Olu Oluwatimi, Giovanni El-Hadi, Karsen Barnhart
Defensive Line: Mike Morris, Mazi Smith, Taylor Upshaw
Linebackers: TJ Guy, Joey Velasquez, Nikhai Hill-Green, Derrick Moore
Defensive Backs: Gemon Green, RJ Moten, Will Johnson, Mikey Sainristil
Andrew
Quarterback: JJ McCarthy
Running back: Donovan Edwards
Wide Receivers: Andrel Anthony, Darrius Clemons, Roman Wilson
Tight Ends: Erick All, Colston Loveland
Offensive Line: Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, Reece Atteberry, Zak Zinter, Connor Jones
Defensive Line: Kris Jenkins, Mason Graham, Braiden McGregor
Linebackers: Michael Barrett, Junior Colson, Kalel Mullings, Jaylen Harrell
Defensive Backs: DJ Turner, Rod Moore, Makari Paige, Jalen Perry
Poll
Who won?
-
26%
Jared
-
73%
Andrew
Maize ‘n’ Brew is far from the the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!
Wherever you go, Go Blue
A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes
All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:
Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF
Loading comments...