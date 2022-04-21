Out of the Blue: 2022 Michigan Football Spring Draft

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy divide up the Michigan Wolverines roster and draft against each other in the fifth rendition of their annual football spring draft.

The boys have heated discussions over Greg Crippen, Mikey Sainristil and more! The teams are listed below, so be sure to vote and sound off in the comments who you think won.

Jared

Quarterback: Cade McNamara

Running back: Blake Corum

Wide Receivers: Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, AJ Henning

Tight Ends: Luke Schoonmaker, Joel Honingford

Offensive Line: Trente Jones, Greg Crippen, Olu Oluwatimi, Giovanni El-Hadi, Karsen Barnhart

Defensive Line: Mike Morris, Mazi Smith, Taylor Upshaw

Linebackers: TJ Guy, Joey Velasquez, Nikhai Hill-Green, Derrick Moore

Defensive Backs: Gemon Green, RJ Moten, Will Johnson, Mikey Sainristil

Andrew

Quarterback: JJ McCarthy

Running back: Donovan Edwards

Wide Receivers: Andrel Anthony, Darrius Clemons, Roman Wilson

Tight Ends: Erick All, Colston Loveland

Offensive Line: Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, Reece Atteberry, Zak Zinter, Connor Jones

Defensive Line: Kris Jenkins, Mason Graham, Braiden McGregor

Linebackers: Michael Barrett, Junior Colson, Kalel Mullings, Jaylen Harrell

Defensive Backs: DJ Turner, Rod Moore, Makari Paige, Jalen Perry

Poll Who won? Jared

Andrew vote view results 26% Jared (22 votes)

73% Andrew (62 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

