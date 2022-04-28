This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss Hunter Dickinson’s announcement to return to the Michigan Wolverines next year and what the team will look like with/ without Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan.

Next, they discuss the meteoric rise of current Golden State Warrior and former Wolverine, Jordan Poole in the NBA Playoffs. What is his ceiling? And how does this recent era of Wolverines in the NBA compare to those of the previous generation?

