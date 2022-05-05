Out of the Blue: NFL Draft reactions and what is happening with Michigan basketball

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the landing spots of all five Michigan Wolverines selected in the NFL Draft and the handful of players that signed as undrafted free agents. Which player is in the best situation to succeed? Why do Andrew Stueber fall to the seventh round?

Lastly, the boys enter the transfer portal and talk about the departing Frankie Collins, the newly arriving Jaelin Llewellyn, and what is happening regarding Emoni Bates. College sports are in a state of perpetual change and Michigan basketball is experiencing the good and bad of the new state of college athletics.

