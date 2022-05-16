Michigan hockey unveils commemorative logo for 100th year

The ice at Yost Arena will look slightly different next season for the Michigan Wolverines.

On Sunday May 15, the University of Michigan applied a new logo to center ice of Yost to commemorate the Wolverines’ upcoming 100th season as a varsity program.

The stripes on the hockey sticks themselves represent Michigan’s record of nine national championships (1948, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1964, 1996, 1998). Aside from the national championships, Michigan’s hockey program has undergone sustained success during the 100 years.

The Wolverines have won the Big Ten 19 times, the Big Ten Tournament 11 times, appeared in 36 NCAA Tournaments and 26 Frozen Fours, including the most recent appearance this past season in Boston.

Furthermore, 108 former Wolverines have played in the NHL and that trend only seems to be accelerating with four of the top five picks (Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Luke Hughes, Kent Johnson) in the 2021 NHL Draft being from Michigan.

A schedule of events celebrating the 100th year will be announced shortly before the start of the 2022-23 regular season and will feature returns from several notable alumni.