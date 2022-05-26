Out of the Blue: 2022 Secondary Preview

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy begin a new series breaking down every position group for the 2022 Michigan Wolverines. First up, the defensive backfield.

The boys discuss the malleable coverage scheme implemented last season by Mike Macdonald and what to expect from new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter running the same scheme. Who are the players to watch? Who are the breakout candidates? How will five-star freshman Will Johnson be used?

Football will be here before you know it and Out of the Blue has the deep dives to tide you over. Enjoy!

Maize ‘n’ Brew is far from the the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF