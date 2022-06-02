Out of the Blue: Previewing the 2022 Michigan linebackers, special teams

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy continue their series breaking down every position group for the 2022 Michigan Wolverines. Next up on the docket, linebackers and the special teams unit.

The boys discuss the lack of depth behind the starters, which players could emerge this season, and the tremendous upside of freshman Jimmy Rolder. What is Junior Colson’s ceiling? How do the responsibilities in Jesse Minter/Mike Macdonald’s defense differ from Don Brown’s?

Lastly, Jared and Andy sing the praises of Special Teams Coordinator Jay Harbaugh and hand out superlatives/project starters for each special teams unit.

Football will be here before you know it and Out of the Blue has the deep dives to tide you over. Enjoy!

Maize ‘n’ Brew is far from the the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF