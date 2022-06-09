This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy continue their series breaking down every position group for the 2022 Michigan Wolverines. This week, potentially one of the best three units on the entire team: the defensive line and pass rushers

The boys discuss what new defensive line coach Mike Elston brings to the room and how this unit replaces the other-worldly production lost from David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson.

Jared and Andy look at the depth, potential, and discuss how this unit will be different, but how they could be as equally effective as last year’s team.

Also, it’s time we all stake our claim on (TJ) Guy Island!

Football will be here before you know it and Out of the Blue has the deep dives to tide you over. Enjoy!

