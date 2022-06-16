Out of the Blue: 2022 Michigan OL, TE preview

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy continue their series breaking down every position group for the 2022 Michigan Wolverines. This week, they turn their attention to two of the most-proven groups on the team: offensive line and tight ends.

The boys discuss the importance of offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome, and how the addition of Olu Oluwatimi at center could make this Michigan front even better than last season.

Jared and Andy look at the depth across both units and predict big things for Erick All.

Football will be here before you know it and Out of the Blue has the deep dives to tide you over. Enjoy!

