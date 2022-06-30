Out of the Blue: Previewing the RBs, WRs for Michigan football in 2022

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy return after a week off and continue their series breaking down every position group for the 2022 Michigan Wolverines. This week, they focus on two of the premier skill position groups on the roster: the running backs and wide receivers.

The boys look at the top heavy running backs room with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards and also dive into the depth and well of potential among the wide receivers. Can Andrel Anthony take the next step as a sophomore? How many positions will A.J. Henning play in 2022?

If you miss basketball content, don’t fear, Jared and Andy will be back with a second podcast this week featuring Maize n Brew basketball staff writer Kellen Voss.

Football will be here before you know it and Out of the Blue has the deep dives to tide you over. Enjoy!

