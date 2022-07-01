Out of the Blue: Reacting to USC, UCLA joining the Big Ten

In the first half of the second Out of the Blue of the week, Jared and Andrew discuss Michigan football recruiting and the impact of UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten.

For the main event, Maize n Brew’s Kellen Voss joins Jared and Andrew to discuss the NBA Draft positions of former Wolverines, Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate. As well as what to expect from the incoming freshman class, the transfers, and broad predictions for next year’s team.

Football (and basketball) will be here before you know it and Out of the Blue has the deep dives to tide you over. Enjoy!

Maize ‘n’ Brew is far from the the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF