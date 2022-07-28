Out of the Blue: Ranking Big Ten offenses and previewing Weeks 1-3 of Michigan football

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy begin their season preview position for the 2022 Michigan Wolverines, and this week, they break down the first three games of the season: Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn.

Arguably the easiest non-conference slate of games in the country, the boys talk about the growth they want to see during the first quarter of the season and which young players can get their sea legs at this time.

To kick things off, however, Jared and Andy run through a few superlatives and rank the top ten offenses in the Big Ten. To no one’s surprise, their lists are eerily similar.

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

