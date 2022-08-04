This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy continue their season preview for the 2022 Michigan Wolverines breaking down Weeks 4-6: Maryland, at Iowa and at Indiana.

Their mileages vary on Turtle, they fear Kinnick, and neither expect Indiana to put up much more than a whimper in the wind. Is Michigan undefeated halfway through the season or does someone trip them up this year?

To open things up again, the boys rank the top 10 defenses in the Big Ten. Who will be No. 1? Where will this rebuilt Michigan unit fall?

Maize n Brew is far from the the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF