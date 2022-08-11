This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy continue their season preview for the 2022 Michigan Wolverines breaking down Weeks 7-9: Penn State, Michigan State and at Rutgers.

To open things up, the boys hand out several fun offensive superlatives to put this unit into perspective. Afterwards, they dive into each game and identify key players and predict the spread for each.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is back for what feels like year 15 and head coach James Franklin’s seat could be more than toasty by the time they face the Wolverines. Do the Nittany Lions have the answers along either line of scrimmage to stop Michigan?

Are Michigan and Michigan State in for another classic? Can Mel Tucker continue his undefeated streak over Jim Harbaugh? And Rutgers... will have a drop-off after two straight competitive years against the Wolverines.

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts.

