This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy wrap up their season preview for the 2022 Michigan Wolverines breaking down Weeks 10-12: Nebraska, Illinois, and at Ohio State.

To begin this week, the boys hand out defensive superlatives and talk about the incredible upside this “no star” defense has including the surprise defensive tackle depth and the addition of wide receiver Mikey Sainristil to the secondary.

In the back half, Jared and Andy break down the games. No disrespect to Nebraska and Illinois, but the highlight of the final quarter of the season — and the entire season — is the greatest rivalry in all of college sports: Michigan vs. Ohio State.

Are the Buckeyes even better than last year? What does the addition of Jim Knowles mean for the Ohio State coaching staff? Can the Wolverines win in Columbus for the first time since 2000?

