This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy welcome former Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl MVP Desmond Howard back to the show.

The trio discusses the Michigan Wolverines wide receiver room, the quarterback battle, sustaining success and one way to improve the ever-changing college football landscape.

In the back half, Jared and Andy predict All Big Ten performers for the Wolverines, hand out takes in order of increasing hotness, and rank the seasons of the Jim Harbaugh era in terms fun. Can 2022 replicate the magic of last season? The Wolverines play in nine days!

Maize n Brew is far from the the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF