This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the 2022 team captains, the unique two-week (at least) quarterback battle approach, and preview Colorado State while factoring in the news of Jim Harbaugh’s surprising depth chart reveal.

Your 2022 Michigan Wolverines team captains: Cade McNamara, Erick All, Ronnie Bell, Mazi Smith, and Mikey Sainristil. What makes each of them worthy and what do they bring from a leadership perspective?

Cade McNamara vs. J.J. McCarthy, the saga will continue into the season with McNamara starting against Colorado State and McCarthy starting Week 2 against Hawaii. Is this good? Where do the guys stand regarding this unique determination strategy?

Several players were standouts from the depth chart announcement including: defensive tackle Mason Graham, “beast” defensive end Kris Jenkins, kick returner Roman Wilson, and wide receiver Peyton O’Leary emerging in the two-deep at wide receiver.

Jared and Andy break down Michigan’s Week 1 — Colorado State — while factoring in all of the new information with regards to personnel. It’s game week!

