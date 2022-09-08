This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the 51-7 victory over Colorado State that felt bland in the best way, the positional battle between J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara, and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, who are traveling six time zones as 50-point underdogs to face the Michigan Wolverines.

Which players stood out in the game and who projects the best moving forward? How good can this defensive line be?

Cade McNamara vs. J.J. McCarthy continues with McNamara playing decently, but leaving the debate open for a strong McCarthy statement this week.

Can Hawaii score? Can the Rainbow Warriors keep Michigan under 70?

Maize n Brew is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF