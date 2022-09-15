 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Out of the Blue: J.J. McCarthy is QB1, previewing the non-conference finale against UConn

The end of the “preseason” is upon us!

By AndrewBailey and Jared Stormer
Hawaii v Michigan Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the merciful 56-10 blow out of Hawaii, hand out a plethora of incentives, react to the announcement of J.J. McCarthy being named the starting quarterback, and preview the UConn Huskies and the close of the non-conference preseason.

  • The only thing that stopped the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night was the lightning, and even bad weather could only delay the inevitable. Is there anything to gain from a game against such an inferior opponent?
  • Quick hits, game balls, and a fun game of “Are we sure?”
  • The boys unpack and react to the news of McCarthy being named QB1 and discuss the future of Cade McNamara.
  • Lastly, they discuss UConn, what it means moving forward, and if this easy slate of games to begin a season is good or bad long-term.

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

