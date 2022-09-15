Out of the Blue: J.J. McCarthy is QB1, previewing the non-conference finale against UConn

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the merciful 56-10 blow out of Hawaii, hand out a plethora of incentives, react to the announcement of J.J. McCarthy being named the starting quarterback, and preview the UConn Huskies and the close of the non-conference preseason.
- The only thing that stopped the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night was the lightning, and even bad weather could only delay the inevitable. Is there anything to gain from a game against such an inferior opponent?
- Quick hits, game balls, and a fun game of “Are we sure?”
- The boys unpack and react to the news of McCarthy being named QB1 and discuss the future of Cade McNamara.
- Lastly, they discuss UConn, what it means moving forward, and if this easy slate of games to begin a season is good or bad long-term.
