Out of the Blue: J.J. McCarthy is QB1, previewing the non-conference finale against UConn

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the merciful 56-10 blow out of Hawaii, hand out a plethora of incentives, react to the announcement of J.J. McCarthy being named the starting quarterback, and preview the UConn Huskies and the close of the non-conference preseason.

The only thing that stopped the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night was the lightning, and even bad weather could only delay the inevitable. Is there anything to gain from a game against such an inferior opponent?

on Saturday night was the lightning, and even bad weather could only delay the inevitable. Is there anything to gain from a game against such an inferior opponent? Quick hits, game balls, and a fun game of “Are we sure?”

The boys unpack and react to the news of McCarthy being named QB1 and discuss the future of Cade McNamara.

Lastly, they discuss UConn, what it means moving forward, and if this easy slate of games to begin a season is good or bad long-term.

