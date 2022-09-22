This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the conclusion of the non-conference schedule culminating with the 59-0 beating of the UConn Huskies, stand-out players, superlatives, and preview the Maryland Terrapins.

Where did the Michigan Wolverines stand out, where can they better? Following three games, the boys offer observations and a few hot takes regarding Team 143.

Hannah and Harley from Views from Stadium Blvd. join the show to hand out superlative awards for the first quarter of the season.

The boys unpack and react to the news of McCarthy being named QB1 and discuss the future of Cade McNamara.

Lastly, Jared and Andy preview Maryland. How do the Terrapins design an upset? Will the Wolverines overlook this opponent or will Michigan’s streak of domination continue?

And don’t forget to catch old friends of the pod — the Sklar brothers — at the Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase this weekend!

