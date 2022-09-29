This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy break down what went wrong for the Michigan Wolverines against Maryland last week, their level of concern moving forward, and break down the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Was the Maryland performance a bump in the road or a preview of foundational cracks that could haunt the Wolverines against better competition?

Friend of the program Logan Bristol joins the show to talk ball with the boys!

Lastly, Jared and Andy preview Iowa and the trip to Kinnick. Can the Wolverines have a bounce-back statement performance against the nation’s best defense at a venue they have not won at since 2005?

