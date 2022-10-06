This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss Michigan’s 27-14 victory over Iowa and what stood out them the most in that performance.

Next, five games into the Michigan Wolverines season, the boys list their three biggest projections based off what they have seen so far. Is Blake Corum a Heisman finalist? What is J.J. McCarthy’s ceiling?

In the back half, Jared and Andy play a fun game of believer/non-believer, before previewing the Indiana Hoosiers, a team that averages 49 pass attempts per game and plays worse pass defense than a team from East Lansing. Enjoy!

Maize n Brew is far from the the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF