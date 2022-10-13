This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the team’s performance in Bloomington last week, three key takeaways from the 31-10 victory, and then do a deep dive preview of Penn State.

Quick hits: Jordan Poole vs. Draymond Green, Michigan Hockey corner, Michigan basketball captains

It was a tale of two halves last week against Indiana for the Michigan Wolverines, but there were several cornerstone moments for this offense and the team at whole in this awesome.

The boys break down Penn State on offense, defense, and on special teams. What makes quarterback Sean Clifford so dangerous? Can their secondary hold up? Why is Barney the Punter such an elite weapon for the Nittany Lions?

Predicting players of the game and the score for Saturday!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

