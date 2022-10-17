The Michigan Wolverines (3-1) set the tone early in Game 1 of the top-10 clash against the Boston Terriers (3-1). With an Oprah style, “You get a goal! You get a goal!” scoring approach in the first period, Michigan ran out to a 4-0 lead with goals from Gavin Brindley, Mackie Samoskevich, TJ Hughes and Seamus Casey.

In the second period, it was more of the same. A Casey one-timer rebounded out to a crashing Dylan Duke who fired into the open net to make it 5-0. Just 11 seconds after the fifth goal, Casey registered his second and the Wolverines went up 6-0. Samo added his second and the Wolverines were up 7-1 after two periods.

The final frame saw Luke Hughes get on the goal sheet for the first time this season, as well as freshman Rutger McGroarty. The Terriers were able to get one more goal back thanks to a Philippe Lapointe major penalty with just over 2:30 to play.

Michigan’s seven-goal margin of victory ties the all-time program record for largest margin of victory over a top-10 team.

The second game of the series was marked by BU frustration, dirty play and inconsistent officiating. An extended knee-to-knee dangerous check by BU player Ty Gallagher on Rutger McGroarty in the second period almost brought the teams to blows earlier in the night, before ultimately fighting before the “hand shake” line.

It was a hard-fought 3-2 victory for the Terriers where they controlled face-offs ( 53.7%) and were more efficient on the power play (2/5) than Michigan. The entire second half of the game was just endless frustration for the Wolverines dealing with BU’s “physical style” and constant whistles interrupting any rhythm or momentum.

Despite all of this, Michigan had a chance to tie the game late when Dylan Duke had a wide open net, but misfired just over the cross bar. The last few minutes featured a barrage of shots from several Wolverines including Adam Fantilli and Casey, but none could find their way home.

The Wolverines fell for the first time this season and will look to get back on track next weekend against Lake Superior State.

There is no love lost between Michigan and Boston and there is a chance they could cross paths again in the NCAA Tournament.