Out of the Blue: Penn State takeaways and bye weeks

The Wolverines enter the bye rolling at 7-0 for the second straight year.

By AndrewBailey and Jared Stormer
NCAA Football: Penn State at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss a 41-17 beating of Penn State that you will tell your kids about, hand out midseason report cards, look at the college football landscape at-large, and draft up a SKINS game of Michigan stats.

  • The Michigan Wolverines are rolling following a historic performance against Penn State in the Big House. What stood out on both sides of the ball?
  • Which position group will receive the highest grade through seven games? Lowest?
  • It could be the SEC vs. BIG challenge in the College Football Playoff, unless Clemson spoils the party.
  • Lastly, a SKINS draft! Draft an offensive player’s statistical category (Blake Corum rushing yards, Ronnie Bell receiving yards) or a defensive player to earn points from tackles for loss, sacks and interceptions.

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

