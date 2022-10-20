This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss a 41-17 beating of Penn State that you will tell your kids about, hand out midseason report cards, look at the college football landscape at-large, and draft up a SKINS game of Michigan stats.

The Michigan Wolverines are rolling following a historic performance against Penn State in the Big House. What stood out on both sides of the ball?

Which position group will receive the highest grade through seven games? Lowest?

It could be the SEC vs. BIG challenge in the College Football Playoff, unless Clemson spoils the party.

Lastly, a SKINS draft! Draft an offensive player’s statistical category (Blake Corum rushing yards, Ronnie Bell receiving yards) or a defensive player to earn points from tackles for loss, sacks and interceptions.

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts.

