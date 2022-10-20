This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.
This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss a 41-17 beating of Penn State that you will tell your kids about, hand out midseason report cards, look at the college football landscape at-large, and draft up a SKINS game of Michigan stats.
- The Michigan Wolverines are rolling following a historic performance against Penn State in the Big House. What stood out on both sides of the ball?
- Which position group will receive the highest grade through seven games? Lowest?
- It could be the SEC vs. BIG challenge in the College Football Playoff, unless Clemson spoils the party.
- Lastly, a SKINS draft! Draft an offensive player’s statistical category (Blake Corum rushing yards, Ronnie Bell receiving yards) or a defensive player to earn points from tackles for loss, sacks and interceptions.
Maize n Brew is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!
Wherever you go, Go Blue!
A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes
All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:
Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF
Loading comments...