South Campus Chronicle: Soccer and Volleyball struggle, Field Hockey enjoys late-season success

With the Michigan football team on the bye, there’s no time like now to take a trip around South Campus — checking in on the highs and lows of the Wolverines’ non-revenue teams.

Unfortunately — and in sharp contrast to the glories accumulated in the 2021 fall season — there have been more lows than highs for much of 2022. We’ll briefly recap the seasons of each team and look ahead to the final games, along with forecasting their respective postseasons.

Women’s soccer

Last five results: at Iowa (T 1-1), at #6 MSU (L 0-2), vs. #13 Northwestern (L 0-3), at #24 Penn State (L 0-3), vs. #14 Rutgers (W 3-2)

Currently sitting at a 7-7-3 overall record, the Michigan women’s soccer team would appear to be in a okay spot — until you look at their grim 2-5-2 conference record. Good for just eight points, this puts the Wolverines at 11th in the 14-team Big Ten regular season table and mathematically eliminated from the conference tournament.

The reasons for such a steep decline from last year are more or less straightforward, as a heavy amount of roster turnover was combined with the heartbreaking loss of defender Jayde Riviere due to a injury suffered during Riviere’s national team duties with Team Canada over the summer. A promising 5-2-1 start in non conference play quickly turned sour after Michigan won just one game between Sept. 16 and Oct. 20, however the Wolverines have a chance at ending their season on a high note as they end their season at home against Indiana on Oct. 23.

Statistically, forward Sammi Woods leads the team in goals (7) and is tied for first in total points (15) with midfielder Meredith Haakenson, who leads the team in assists with five. Izzy Nino has been the primary keeper in net, posting a 1.38 goals against average and .725 save percentage in 15 starts.

Men’s soccer

Last five results: vs. Indiana (T 2-2), at Wisconsin (L 1-2), vs. #13 Ohio State (L 1-3), vs. Bradley (W 3-0), at Rutgers (L 1-2)

If you’re wondering how the season has gone for the Michigan men’s soccer team, consider this stat; the first and last time the Wolverines were at or above a .500 winning percentage was following their second game of the season, when they posted a 1-1 record off a 1-0 win over Gonzaga. Since that night, they’ve gone 3-7-3 overall and 1-5-1 in the Big Ten.

Despite having just four points in the regular season table, Michigan is currently still alive in the Big Ten Tournament race, holding onto a eighth place standing. They’re not guaranteed a berth yet however, as ninth place Northwestern could slide past them in the table with a win over Michigan State and a Wolverines loss to Penn State on decision day.

Statistically, forward Nicholas Kaloukian leads the team in goals (3) and points (7), while midfielder Bryce Blevins leads the team in assists with three. In goal, Hayden Evans has posted a 1.5 goals against average and a .700 save percentage in 12 starts.

Field Hockey

Last five results: vs. Ball State (W 7-0), at MSU (W 3-1), vs. Indiana (W 6-0), vs. #8 Iowa (2-0), at #3 Northwestern (L 0-1, 2OT)

After a mixed first half of the season that saw the Wolverines go 4-4, the second half of the season has been almost perfect — racking up five straight wins before just coming short in a double overtime thriller Friday afternoon. In that win streak, Michigan’s record has skyrocketed to 9-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten, as well as including their first top-10 win of the season, a 2-0 shutout of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Though the sixth-ranked Wolverines are getting hot at just the right time for a potential conference tournament title, the Big Ten regular season crown has likely fallen just out of reach, as it’d require both Penn State and Maryland to drop the final two games of their seasons. Should they win the Big Ten Tournament, it’s likely they’d secure home field for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. As it stands right now however, it’s more likely the will be traveling on their way to the Final Four.

Statistically, midfielders Lora Clarke and Abby Tamer are tied for the team lead in goals (9), with Tamer leading in points (22) and tied for the lead in assists (4) with forward Tina D’Anjolell and midfielder Nina Apoola. Multi-year starter Anna Spieker has remained a standout in goal for Michigan, posting a 0.81 goals against average and a .733 save percentage in 13 starts.

Volleyball

Last five results: vs. #9 Minnesota (L 3 sets to 0), vs. #3 Nebraska (L 3 sets to 0), at MSU (W 3 sets to 0), at #5 Wisconsin (L 3 sets to 1), vs. Indiana (L 3 sets to 1)

In late September, the Michigan volleyball team looked like a potential sleeper pick for a Big Ten crown, having capped off an 11-1 start to the season with a straight sets victory over #13 Penn State. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, that was likely the high water mark for their season. In the weeks since, Michigan has gone a dismal 2-5, plunging them to seventh in the regular season standings.

With no Big Ten Tournament in the sport of volleyball, the Wolverines are most likely at the mercy of the NCAA selection committee for their playoff hopes. In her latest projections, NCAA.com volleyball writer Michella Chester slotted Michigan as an eighth seed — planting them firmly in bubble territory.

Statistically, outside hitter Jess Mruzik leads the team in points (272.5) and kills (240), while libero Hannah Grant leads the team in digs (273) and middle blocker Jess Robinson leads the team in blocks (70.0).