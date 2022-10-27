This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy welcome actors, comedians, and most importantly, U-M graduates, Randy and Jason Sklar to the show for a Hate Week Special.

To kickoff the show, the boys run through some quick hits, the Penn State tunnel situation (who throws a sandwich, honestly), discuss what makes a rivalry, and rank the rivalry games of the Harbaugh era.

The Sklar Brothers join to discuss the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State, the keys to the game, give some predictions, and so much more.

It’s Hate Week, people!

