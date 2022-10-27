This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.
This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy welcome actors, comedians, and most importantly, U-M graduates, Randy and Jason Sklar to the show for a Hate Week Special.
- To kickoff the show, the boys run through some quick hits, the Penn State tunnel situation (who throws a sandwich, honestly), discuss what makes a rivalry, and rank the rivalry games of the Harbaugh era.
- The Sklar Brothers join to discuss the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State, the keys to the game, give some predictions, and so much more.
It’s Hate Week, people!
Maize n Brew is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!
Wherever you go, Go Blue!
A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes
All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:
Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF
Loading comments...