This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the Michigan Stadium tunnel assault, the return of the Paul Bunyan Trophy to his rightful home, and preview the Rutgers Scarlet Knights who appear to be the Iowa of the Big Ten East.

The tunnel assaults are a dark cloud hanging over the weekend. Jared and Andy quickly offer their thoughts before getting to what they know best: ball.

Quick hits: Michigan Wolverines basketball returns Friday with an exhibition game, Michigan hockey is No. 1 in the country, and the 2023 football schedule looks like all W’s.

Michigan was dominant over the Spartans last Saturday and have returned the Paul Bunyan Trophy to Ann Arbor. The boys discuss strategy, red zone execution, and the lingering questions facing the wide receivers.

Lastly, it’s Rutgers week! Michigan is headed to Piscataway, New Jersey, to face a great defense and an anemic offense.

