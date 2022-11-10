This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, with Andy traveling this week, Jared is joined by Von Lozon!

Quick hits: Michigan basketball has begun its season with a victory, hockey splits with Penn State, and the College Football Playoff rankings have already been shaken up.

Recapping what will be known as the “Michael Barrett Game.” Michigan’s second half dominance against Rutgers propelled the Wolverines to 9-0.

NFL Draft stock watch: Who is rising and falling for the Wolverines?

Last but not least, a preview of Nebraska and if there is any concern for a potential upset at the Big House.

