This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy talk quick hits, the dull dominance over Nebraska, contextualize Team 143’s greatness historically and preview the upstart Illinois Fighting Illini.

Quick hits: Basketball is 2-0 after a thrill against EMU and hockey splits a pair in South Bend

The Michigan Wolverines just slept walked through a 31-point victory over Nebraska to reach 10-0. These are the good times.

Where does this 10-0 team stack up next to 1997 and 2006? Which team was the best at each position group? Does this season — like all seasons, really — hinge on beating Ohio State?

Jared and Andy break down all things Michigan and do their best to not peak ahead to Ohio State.

