This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy run through this week’s quick hits, reflect on the victory over Illinois and talk all things Michigan vs. Ohio State.

Quick hits: the up and down nature of the Michigan basketball team, Michigan hickey’s nightmare two-game stretch against Minnesota, and Aidan Hutchinson’s steady NFL ascension to early stardom.

The Michigan Wolverines had a hard fought victory over Illinois with the team finding a way in all three phases to remain undefeated

The boys welcome Jacob (@UMvsEveryone) to discuss positional advantages against Ohio State.

Full Ohio State breakdown: offensive and defensive scouting reports, keys to the game and predictions.

It’s time for The Game! Michigan vs. Ohio State, nothing else matters.

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

