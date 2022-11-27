The Michigan Wolverines are back to their winning ways. Finally healthy above all, they finished the weekend unbeaten after a Friday tie and a Saturday victory over the Harvard Crimson.

In the first game, Michigan got off to a hot start with Adam Fantilli firing home a one-timer in the slot from a pass behind the net from Dylan Duke. The Wolverines appeared to be rolling until Harvard fired home two goals in the final 10 minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Four minutes into the second period, Harvard struck again to go up 3-1. Michigan defenseman Ethan Edwards answered the bell with excellent footwork and body control as he skated into the zone and fired home a blast over Harvard goalie’s shoulder to cut into the lead with 2:37 left in the period. However, Harvard went on the power play to close the period and capitalized to start the third.

The Crimson scored their fourth goal to go up 4-2 at the 1:16 mark of the third period. After that, the Wolverines dominated every aspect of the period. Team captain Nolan Moyle lit the lamp as the grind line cut into the lead at the three-minute mark of the period.

Next, it was Phillippe Lapointe tying the game with a wrister at the 6:53 mark, capping his first career multi-point game as a Wolverine. Despite a final push highlighted by Gavin Brindley, the game would enter overtime.

Michigan would withstand a penalty on Mackie Samoskevich in overtime to withstand a power play push from the Crimson to force a 4-4 tie. Goaltender Noah West got his third start of the season on his birthday, and regular starter Erik Poritllo took over in game two.

In the second game, Michigan picked up where it left off in the third period of the previous game. Mark Estapa scored on a back door put-back less than three minutes into the first, but Michigan wasn’t done there.

With only 30 seconds remaining, Duke fed Adam Fantilli behind the net who dished a beautiful backhand to Samoskevich who put the Wolverines up 2-0.

The second period was held scoreless, but the Wolverines were dominating on the score sheet, out-shooting the Crimson 33-19 after two.

The third period saw the Crimson finally get on the board after they beat Portillo on a rebound less than two minutes into the period. After that goal, the physicality increased on both sides with several players getting chippy and taking some liberties after the whistle.

Finally, after the 6:53 mark, Michigan struck again when Rutger McGroarty fired home a slicked wrister from a near-impossible angle just in front of the left faceoff circle. Wolverines up 3-1.

Michigan fired home an empty netter at 1:42 to pull ahead at 1:42 and put a bow on the weekend.

The Wolverines could not stand a loss this weekend and did not take one.