This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the LATEST blow out of Ohio State, take a look the College Football Playoff picture, and preview the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Quick hits: Cade McNamara’s transfer decision, a basketball recap, and recapping the boys’ first trip to Yost last weekend.

The Michigan Wolverines dominated in Columbus last weekend, 45-22. Where is the rivalry? What does this win mean? Can Jared and Andy apologize to Cornelius Johnson enough?

The Spoilermakers are on the clock! Can Michigan be the first top three team to survive Jeff Brohm and Purdue?

Jared and Andy break down everything Michigan and more!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

