This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the back-to-back Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines and their historic 13th win of the season.

(Not-so) Quick hits: basketball’s close losses to Virginia and Kentucky, hockey’s split in Madison, Erick All’s transfer announcement, Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson’s transfer to Michigan, and All-American snubs.

Michigan was sluggish to start but pulled away from Purdue in the second half to win comfortably 43-22. Who stood out? What did we learn?

The Wolverines are headed back to the College Football Playoff. TCU is on the clock!

Jared and Andy break down everything Michigan live and person for the first time ever.

