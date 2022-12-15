This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy run through some not-so-quick hits before diving back into the season that was to understand how Michigan got to 13-0.

Quick hits: The passing of Mike Leach and Meechie Walker, All-American announcements, the basketball team’s dominant road win in Dug McDaniel’s first start, Aidan Hutchinson for DROY, and the surprising longevity of Bryan Mone in the NFL.

How did the Michigan Wolverines get to 13-0? The boys break it down quarter by quarter and hand out awards for quarterly offensive MVP, defensive MVP, coach, and defining moment. Before there was a forest, there was only one tree; before there were 13 wins, there was only Colorado State.

Jared and Andy break down everything Michigan and more!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

