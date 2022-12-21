This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy welcome back Heisman Trophy winner and Michigan legend Desmond Howard. He offers his thoughts on Michigan’s culture shift, the wide receiver room and his thoughts on TCU. After that, the boys run through quick hits before discussing awards season and the transfer portal.

Desmond Howard has traveled to three TCU games this year as apart of College Gameday. What are his initial takeaways of the Horned Frogs.

Quick hits: Michigan basketball continues to play to the level of their competition. Is there cause for concern with this team making the NCAA Tournament?

The Michigan Wolverines have a plethora of players to credit for their success. A few players have racked up conference and national recognition, and others were recognized at Michigan’s team banquet. Jared and Andy run through the list and react to the standouts.

PORTAL SEASON! Michigan has already added seven players via the transfer portal and currently have the best transfer class in the country. Who are these guys and will any of them start next year for the Wolverines?

Jared and Andy enjoy a great conversation with Desmond and break down all things Michigan. Enjoy!

