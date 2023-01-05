This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, put the entire season into context, react to the ups and downs of a wild basketball week, and which football teams to buy and sell in 2023.

Quick hits: U-M transfer departures and Jim Harbaugh NFL rumors have returned.

The Michigan Wolverines could not overcome TCU or themselves in the Fiesta Bowl. Does this taint the way we will remember this team?

Michigan basketball hit rock bottom losing to lowly Central Michigan and responded by blowing out Maryland in historic fashion. Hunter Dickinson is finally playing to his talent level and the team’s effort around has risen. Can they keep it rolling?

Buying or selling college football teams in 2023. Where is Purdue? How do the boys feel about the Pac-12? Enjoy this fun, lighthearted, way-too-early discussion of football that will not be played until the fall.

Jared and Andy break down everything Michigan and more!

