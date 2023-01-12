This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the the on-going Jim Harbaugh saga and pending NCAA sanctions, the return of Blake Corum, Michigan player departures, Aidan Hutchinson’s DROY campaign, and the up-and-down Michigan Wolverines basketball season.

Is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh staying in Ann Arbor? Is a cheeseburger going to swing the future of Michigan football?

BLAKE CORUM IS BACK BABY!!!!!

The boys share their thoughts and NFL Draft projections of DJ Turner, Ronnie Bell, Mike Morris, Mazi Smith, and Luke Schoonmaker.

Michigan alum Aidan Hutchinson lit up the NFL in his rookie season, but is it enough to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Will Michigan basketball and Juwan Howard ever figure it out? Can this team still make the NCAA Tournament?

Jared and Andy break down everything Michigan and more!

Maize n Brew is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to Maize n Brew podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF